Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Apr 29, 2023

Ethereum is down 0.50% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 0.26% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,399.44. Compared to last week, it is 7.51% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.50% from yesterday and is trading at $1,903.09. From last week, it is up 2.26%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $569.12 billion and $229.19 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $324.64, a 0.76% decrease from yesterday and 0.34% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 1.49% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.61% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.80%) and $0.088 (up 1.14%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 9.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.35 (up 4.30%), $6.3900 (flat), $0.000011 (up 0.88%), and $1.01 (down 0.35%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 9.05% while Polka Dot is down 1.66%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.48% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 1.34%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Internet Computer, Aptos, dYdX, Solana, and PancakeSwap. They are trading at $6.28 (up 8%), $10.73 (up 6.02%), $2.76 (up 4.84%), $23.35 (up 4.31%), and $2.75 (up 3.79%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.83%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Injective, MultiversX, Frax Share, Immutable, and WOO Network. They are trading at $8.32 (down 6.16%), $42.41 (down 5.42%), $7.91 (down 5.26%), $1.03 (down 3.49%), and $0.22 (down 3.38%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $8.28 billion (down 31.21%) and $0.99 billion (down 29.62%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.54 billion which is down 16.25% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.61 (down 0.69%), $1 (up 0.03%), $29,402.40 (down 0.30%), $7.08 (down 1.04%), and $5.59 (up 0.68%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.28 (up 7.90%), $4.06 (down 0.37%), $0.55 (up 0.62%), $0.55 (up 0.08%), and $1.02 (up 0.85%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.51 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.15 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.