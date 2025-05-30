What's the story

Gu Yupeng, a 42-year-old man from China, has spent the last seven years living in a remote mountainous area of Yunnan province.

After several failed business attempts, Yupeng decided to leave his mundane manufacturing job and pursue a passion for vehicle handcrafting with just CNY 30,000 ($4,200).

He has since built an impressive fleet of 300 unique vehicles using discarded materials, such as scrap steel, second-hand bike parts, and construction debris.