This DIY genius made 300 unique vehicles from scrap
What's the story
Gu Yupeng, a 42-year-old man from China, has spent the last seven years living in a remote mountainous area of Yunnan province.
After several failed business attempts, Yupeng decided to leave his mundane manufacturing job and pursue a passion for vehicle handcrafting with just CNY 30,000 ($4,200).
He has since built an impressive fleet of 300 unique vehicles using discarded materials, such as scrap steel, second-hand bike parts, and construction debris.
Innovative designs
Vehicles include work-desk and amphibious models
Yupeng, a former manufacturing worker from Heilongjiang province, is a self-taught inventor who learned design, welding, programming, and assembly skills on his own.
Among Yupeng's most creative creations are a "work-desk vehicle," which is an amphibious vehicle that can float on water, and a model that can climb steep terrains.
His ingenuity has earned him widespread attention online.
"Since childhood, I have been curious about everything; I always wanted to take things apart and see how they worked," Yupeng said.
Career shift
Journey from manufacturing to crafting
Yupeng's journey from the manufacturing industry to vehicle crafting is a testament to his creativity and determination.
He was initially disillusioned with the monotony of mass production before he decided to take on this new challenge.
With his skills and resourcefulness, Yupeng has managed to build an average of one new vehicle every week for seven years.