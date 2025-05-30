What's the story

NASA is keeping a close watch on two asteroids, 2025 KH2 and 2025 KR1, which are expected to pass by Earth today.

The smaller of the two, asteroid 2025 KH2, is as big as a commercial airliner at about 110 feet in diameter.

The second space rock, asteroid 2025 KR1, is slightly bigger at about 130 feet wide.

However, NASA has assured that there is no cause for alarm as it will be flying past at a safe distance.