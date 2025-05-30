Two massive asteroids pass near Earth today—Should we worry?
What's the story
NASA is keeping a close watch on two asteroids, 2025 KH2 and 2025 KR1, which are expected to pass by Earth today.
The smaller of the two, asteroid 2025 KH2, is as big as a commercial airliner at about 110 feet in diameter.
The second space rock, asteroid 2025 KR1, is slightly bigger at about 130 feet wide.
However, NASA has assured that there is no cause for alarm as it will be flying past at a safe distance.
Flight path
Asteroid 2025 KH2's trajectory and speed
Asteroid 2025 KH2 will zip past Earth at a speed of 44,665km/h. Despite its high velocity, experts have assured that there is no threat to our planet.
The space rock will zoom past at a distance of about 55 million kilometers away from Earth at about 7pm IST.
After this close encounter, it will continue on its journey through space without any further interaction with Earth or other celestial bodies.
Second asteroid
Asteroid 2025 KR1's approach and speed
Just like KH2, asteroid KR1 will also pass by safely at a distance of about 57 million kilometers away from Earth—far enough not to pose any danger.
It will make the flyby at around 8:45pm IST.
Three more asteroids—2022 KP3, 2025 KP, and 2025 KC1—will fly past Earth on Saturday.
Monitoring
Importance of tracking asteroids
The close flybys of these ancient space rocks are not taken lightly by scientists.
They provide valuable insights into the early solar system and could even offer clues to Earth's origins.
That's why NASA's advanced radar and Jet Propulsion Laboratory closely monitor their trajectories.
Missions like OSIRIS-REx also collect samples for detailed analysis, helping us understand the risks and opportunities posed by these celestial objects.