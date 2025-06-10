LA protests; Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guard troops, Marines
What's the story
The situation in Los Angeles has grown increasingly tense as violent protests over immigration arrests entered their fourth day.
To quell the protests, the Trump administration has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops along with 700 Marines to Los Angeles.
This is in addition to the initial 2,000 Guard troops, who began arriving Sunday.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned this move and announced a lawsuit against the federal government, calling it a "deranged" decision by a "dictatorial" leader.
Background
Protests on LA streets
Protests in Los Angeles were sparked by recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests, claiming to target gang and cartel members.
Many locals say those detained were peaceful migrants attending court hearings and complying with legal proceedings, TOI reported.
On Sunday, the most intense clashes occurred as protesters hurled concrete and fireworks at police on the 101 freeway. At least five self-driving Waymo vehicles were also set ablaze.
In retaliation, LAPD officers fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash-bang grenades.
Legal action
'Commandeering a state's National Guard...': Newsom
On Monday morning, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the "unlawful" deployment of National Guard troops without state consent.
Newsom called it a "serious breach of state sovereignty," adding, "Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the governor of that state is illegal and immoral."
This is California's 24th lawsuit against Trump in 19 weeks.
Federal response
Trump defends decision to deploy troops
President Donald Trump defended his decision to deploy National Guard troops, citing a legal provision that allows federal troop deployment during a rebellion or threat against government authority.
He also approved the deployment of 700 Marines from Camp Pendleton to help protect federal agents and government buildings in Los Angeles.
"They will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," he said.
Domestic reaction
Lawmakers express concern
At a solidarity rally in Chicago, Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia said, "This is not about immigration. This is about [the] domination of all of our communities,"
Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia, founder of Latinas for Trump, posted, "This is unacceptable and inhumane... This is not what we voted for."
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has publicly defended the Trump administration's troop deployment to Los Angeles in response to growing protests.
Twitter Post
Vance's post on X
This administration will not be intimidated by lawlessness.— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 10, 2025
We will stand by the FBI agents tracking down violent criminals, by the guardsmen, local police, and Marines restoring order, and by the ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
President Trump will not back down. https://t.co/FWSMUM7w2x
Global reaction
International leaders voice concerns
International figures have also voiced their concerns over the situation.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the US to respect migrant rights and called on Mexicans in the US to remain peaceful.
The United Nations cautioned against further militarization, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of using the National Guard as a political distraction.
"Trump should immediately revoke his command... Americans do not need or deserve this unnecessary and provocative chaos," he said.