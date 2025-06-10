What's the story

The situation in Los Angeles has grown increasingly tense as violent protests over immigration arrests entered their fourth day.

To quell the protests, the Trump administration has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops along with 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

This is in addition to the initial 2,000 Guard troops, who began arriving Sunday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has condemned this move and announced a lawsuit against the federal government, calling it a "deranged" decision by a "dictatorial" leader.