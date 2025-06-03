What's the story

Nintendo America's President Doug Bowser has spoken about the impact of ongoing trade tensions on the launch of their latest console, the Switch 2.

The console is set to hit shelves on June 5. However, some US retailers have begun canceling pre-orders for it this week.

Despite a high price tag of $449 (original Switch was launched at $299), demand for the new tech has been high at GameStop, Walmart and Target.