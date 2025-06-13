Tesla updates Model S and Model X EVs—Check new features
What's the story
Tesla has officially launched updated versions of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles.
The updates are minor but come with a major price hike of $5,000 for each model.
The company had earlier confirmed plans to refresh these models this year. The new versions have been spotted in recent weeks with slight changes, including a new front bumper camera.
Model features
What's new in the updated models?
The official changes Tesla has listed for the updated models include a new Frost Blue paint color, up to 660km of range on the Model S Long Range, and an even quieter interior with less wind and road noise.
The company also promises more effective active noise cancellation, new wheel designs for improved aerodynamics and range, a front camera for better visibility, and dynamic ambient lighting that brings unique animations along the dash and doors upon entry.
Model upgrades
What else is new?
The updated models also promise a smoother ride, thanks to new bushings and suspension design.
They come with adaptive driving beams and new exterior styling for the Model S Plaid, optimized for high-speed stability.
The Model X variant promises more space for third-row occupants and cargo.
The 19-inch wheels have been updated to a new design called Magnetite, which Tesla claims are more aerodynamic than their predecessors. This change has resulted in an additional range of around 8km.
Model pricing
Price hike across the board
The updated Model S and Model X now come with a starting price of $84,990 and $89,990 respectively. This is a $5,000 increase from their previous prices.
The top-tier Plaid versions of both models have also seen a similar price hike, now costing $99,990 and $104,990 respectively.