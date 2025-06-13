Ford F-150 Lobo street truck debuts with V8 engine
What's the story
Ford has revived its iconic street truck line with the launch of the new F-150 Lobo.
The name 'Lobo,' which means 'wolf' in Spanish, was first used for a 1981 Bronco concept and later on a production model in Mexico.
Now, it is making its US debut on the 2025 F-150 Lobo model.
Features
400hp V8 engine powers the F-150 Lobo
The F-150 Lobo isn't a standalone trim, but an optional package for the STX.
It comes exclusively in SuperCrew configuration with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. The naturally aspirated powertrain produces 400hp and 556Nm of torque.
The truck also features an on-demand four-wheel-drive (4WD) system with selectable modes for different terrains and conditions, making it versatile for off-road adventures.
Specifications
The truck can tow up to 3,583kg
The F-150 Lobo can carry a maximum payload of 658kg and tow up to 3,583kg.
The truck comes with a 10-piece ground effects kit and several black accents for an aggressive look. It features a cowl hood, unique grille design, and dual-layer LED light bar.
Ford has also updated the taillights and added subtle Lobo badging to enhance its aesthetic appeal.
Cost details
Exclusive wheels and color options
The F-150 Lobo comes with exclusive 22-inch gloss black wheels and a two-inch lower rear for a more aggressive stance.
It also has visible dual exhaust tips, which are not available on the Maverick Lobo.
Ford is offering other color options such as Atlas Blue, Rapid Red, Carbonized Gray, and Oxford White for those who don't want black.
The truck is priced at $59,995 (including destination and handling charges), which is $4,695 more than a regular STX model.