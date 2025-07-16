Why Kawasaki issued global recall for its Ninja ZX-6R bike

The over-torqued crankshaft bolts can lower oil clearance around the crankshaft bearing. If this issue isn't addressed, it could lead to engine seizure. Kawasaki has advised owners of around 17,800 bikes sold in the US to refrain from riding their motorcycles until they've been inspected by an authorized dealer.

Remedial action

What will Kawasaki do?

To rectify the problem, Kawasaki technicians shall check the torque levels on the crankshaft bolts and replace them if required. The company has promised to contact all the affected owners about this issue. However, it is still unclear whether the bikes sold in India are also part of this global recall campaign.