Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas's 'Spirit' delayed?

In Spirit, Prabhas will play a fierce police officer on a mission to take down a powerful underworld syndicate. The film promises high-octane action and intense drama, which are Vanga's trademarks. Initially, Deepika Padukone was attached to the project as the female lead, but Triptii Dimri was roped in after negotiations with Padukone reportedly fell through. This will be Dimri's debut in South Indian cinema.

Upcoming release

Meanwhile, 'The Raja Saab' set for December release

While Spirit's timeline remains uncertain, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. The story revolves around Prabhas's character, who pretends to be the heir of a royal family to woo a girl. However, his ancestral home turns out to be haunted, leading to a series of comedic and supernatural events. The film will hit theaters on December 5, 2025. Directed by Maruthi, it also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan.