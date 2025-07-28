Gurugram fuels Haryana's record ₹14,342cr excise revenue collection

Gurugram has emerged as the leading contributor to Haryana 's excise revenue, raking in ₹3,875 crore in the current fiscal. The amount accounts for nearly 27% of the state's total excise collections. The performance comes in a year when Haryana's Excise and Taxation Department recorded its highest-ever revenue of ₹14,342 crore.

Revenue comparison Gurugram far ahead of other districts Gurugram's excise revenue far exceeds that of other districts in Haryana. Faridabad comes second with ₹1,696 crore, followed by Sonipat (₹1,066 crore), Rewari (₹654 crore), and Hisar (₹615 crore). The significant increase in Gurugram's revenue can be attributed to the rise in liquor retail auctions under the state's new excise policy.

Revenue surge Haryana has exceeded its overall collection target Haryana has exceeded its overall collection target with a total of ₹63,371 crore, or 102.3% of the ₹61,950 crore target for the fiscal year. This includes ₹39,153 crore from state GST and ₹12,701 crore from excise duty alone. For FY2024-25, Haryana has set an even higher revenue target of ₹116,639 crore—a 10% increase over the previous year.

Auction impact Revenue boost attributed to new excise policy The revenue boost is largely due to the auctioning of all 1,194 excise zones and granting licenses for 2,388 retail liquor shops across Haryana. The process was completed quickly and transparently under new guidelines. Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh credited the increase to strict enforcement measures and a zero-tolerance policy directed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.