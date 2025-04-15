PhonePe now lets you share UPI account: Here's how
What's the story
PhonePe has finally adopted NPCI's new feature, UPI Circle, to simplify digital payments.
With this innovative feature, users can create a trusted network of family, friends, or contacts and authorize transactions on their behalf.
The primary user retains full control over these transactions, including the ability to review payment requests, track expenses, and access detailed payment records securely.
How-to
UPI Circle: A step-by-step guide
To activate UPI Circle, the main user must open the PhonePe app and turn on the feature from the home screen.
They can then add secondary users by scanning a QR code or manually entering a UPI ID. The primary user can give full or partial payment rights.
With full access, secondary users can make payments up to a set limit. For partial access, each payment needs UPI PIN approval from the main user.
Control
User control and flexibility
The UPI Circle feature lets two people make UPI payments using a single bank account.
It's especially helpful for families where only one person has an account or when several members use the same account.
The primary account holder can set spending limits and monitor transactions, making the process both convenient and secure.
Company profile
PhonePe's reach and impact
PhonePe is India's leading fintech giant, offering a comprehensive suite of digital payment services.
As of March 2025, it boasts over 600 million registered users and a network of over 40 million merchants.
The company processes over 330 million transactions every day, making it one of the most important players in the Indian digital payments space.