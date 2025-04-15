What's the story

Chinese fast fashion giant SHEIN is reportedly rethinking its global sourcing agreement with Reliance Retail.

The possible scaling back of the partnership comes as China's government discourages local businesses from moving production abroad amid an ongoing tariff dispute with the US.

An executive familiar with the discussions told ET that "a core objective of the Reliance Retail-SHEIN partnership was to establish India as a manufacturing hub for SHEIN's global operations."