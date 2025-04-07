What's the story

Microsoft's joint venture, Wicresoft, will cease its operations in China from tomorrow.

The decision will affect some 2,000 employees, Chinese media outlet Caijing reported.

The move comes as part of Microsoft's strategy to stop outsourcing after-sales support in China to Wicresoft.

However, it is still not clear how Microsoft plans to continue servicing users of its Windows and Office products based in China after this.