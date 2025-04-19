5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan border; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Kashmir
What's the story
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Afghanistan and Tajikistan border region on Saturday afternoon, sending tremors across parts of northern India.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake hit at 12:17pm IST at a depth of 86km below the surface.
Tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of northern India, including in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, sending panic among residents experiencing mild to moderate shaking.
Impact
Tremors felt across northern India, including Kashmir and Delhi-NCR
A video from Kashmir showed people rushing out of a building as the ground started shaking.
"I felt the tremor while I was in the office-my chair started shaking. It wasn't too mild or too strong," a Srinagar resident said.
However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from either side of the border.