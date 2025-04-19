What's the story

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Afghanistan and Tajikistan border region on Saturday afternoon, sending tremors across parts of northern India.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake hit at 12:17pm IST at a depth of 86km below the surface.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of northern India, including in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, sending panic among residents experiencing mild to moderate shaking.