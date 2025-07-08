Who owns best Test match figures for India at Lord's?

Over the years, several bowlers have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting bowling performances. From Ishant Sharma's seven-fer to Kapil Dev 's brilliance, the ground has had its fair share of Indian cricketing glory. Here are the best Test figures for India at Lord's.

#1 Mohammed Siraj: 8/126 vs England, 2021 Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in India's win in the 2021 Lord's Test against England. The pacer took four wickets in both innings as the Virat Kohli-led Team India won by 151 runs. His hostile spell in the fourth innings stood out, with England attempting to chase 272. Siraj took 4/32 as the hosts perished for 120 on Day 5.

#2 Kapil Dev: 8/168 vs England, 1982 The legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev was on fire in the 1982 Lord's Test against England. Although India lost the Test, his five-wicket haul in the first innings made headlines. Kapil took 5/125 as England compiled 433. However, India perished for 128. The visitors, who received a follow-on, fought back (369) but lost by seven wickets. Kapil scalped three wickets in the second innings (3/43).