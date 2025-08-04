Next Article
Drunk driver hits man, gets beaten up in Bengaluru
A minor car bump in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru on Saturday quickly got out of hand when one driver, reportedly drunk, verbally abused Rishva Mehta and things escalated into a street fight.
Police have now filed an FIR for assault and another for drunk driving.
Road rage incidents on the rise
This isn't a one-off—Bengaluru has seen a string of road rage incidents lately.
Just last month, a Swiggy delivery executive was attacked at a signal over traffic rules. There have also been assaults after small traffic disputes.
Police say they're stepping up action against aggressive and drunk driving to help keep the roads safer.