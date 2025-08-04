Next Article
Meghalaya: Official missing after being swept away during picnic
Teseng M Sangma, an Agriculture Department officer in Meghalaya, went missing on Sunday after being swept away by the fast-flowing Ganol River during a family picnic in West Garo Hills.
Heavy overnight rain had caused the river to swell dangerously.
Rescue teams and local volunteers searched right away but couldn't find him by evening.
Search efforts had to stop around 7:30pm
Search efforts had to stop around 7:30pm because of low visibility and tricky weather. Teams plan to start again Monday morning.
Police say Sangma was caught by strong currents while his family watched from the shore—a reminder of how risky outdoor trips can get when rivers rise after heavy rain.