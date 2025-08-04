Pahalgam massacre terrorists identified as LeT operatives from Pakistan India Aug 04, 2025

Indian security agencies have officially linked three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan—Suleman Shah, Abu Hamza, and Yasir—to the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 people on April 22, 2024.

Earlier rumors pointed to local involvement, but new forensic evidence like Pakistani voter IDs and biometric data found on a micro-SD card helped confirm their identities.

The attackers had crossed into India in 2022 and were sheltered by two locals who were later arrested.