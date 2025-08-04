Pahalgam massacre terrorists identified as LeT operatives from Pakistan
Indian security agencies have officially linked three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan—Suleman Shah, Abu Hamza, and Yasir—to the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 people on April 22, 2024.
Earlier rumors pointed to local involvement, but new forensic evidence like Pakistani voter IDs and biometric data found on a micro-SD card helped confirm their identities.
The attackers had crossed into India in 2022 and were sheltered by two locals who were later arrested.
Attackers traced back to handlers in Pakistan
Ballistics matched the rifles used in the attack to shell casings at the scene, while GPS and satellite phone data traced the attackers' movements back to handlers in Pakistan.
Home Minister Amit Shah's dossier presented last week included official documents proving their Pakistani nationality.
After months on the run, all three attackers were killed during Operation Maadev in July 2024—a major step toward restoring peace in the region.