Boy dies by suicide after mother refuses to buy phone
A 16-year-old boy named Atharva Gopal Tayde from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, died by suicide after his mother wouldn't buy him a mobile phone.
Atharva, who was studying for a police recruitment exam, had asked several times for a phone but was turned down.
Sadly, he took his own life on Sunday.
Similar cases in past
This isn't the first time something like this has happened in Maharashtra.
There have been other cases where young people have died by suicide after being denied phones or gadgets—like a 15-year-old last year and an 18-year-old who wanted an iPhone.
These incidents highlight how important it is to talk about youth mental health and the pressures around tech and social expectations.
