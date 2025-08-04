Kanwariyas' vehicle comes in contact with live wire; 5 killed 

The accident took place around 12:05am when the vehicle got stuck on the road. Eyewitnesses said that as the driver managed to free the vehicle from mud, its sound systems touched a low-hanging high-tension power line. This caused the vehicle to overturn into a roadside canal, killing five kanwariyas on the spot and injuring two others who are now receiving treatment.

Investigation underway

SSP statement

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hridyakant confirmed the incident and said efforts are being made to provide financial assistance to the victims' families. The police are also trying to trace the driver of the vehicle involved in this tragic accident. Last week, another five kanwariyas were killed when the bus carrying the pilgrims collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.