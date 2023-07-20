Technology

Netflix ends password-sharing in India as crackdown drive pays off

Written by Athik Saleh July 20, 2023 | 11:43 am 2 min read

Netflix users in India cannot share their passwords outside their households (Photo credit: Netflix)

Password-sharing has become one of Netflix's biggest pet peeves. The company has been busy putting clamps on the activity across the world. Now, Netflix's crackdown on password-sharing has reached India, one of the streaming giant's major markets, as well. The new policy is aimed at increasing Netflix's user base. Let's see how it would affect the firm's India business.

Why does this story matter?

"Love is sharing a password," Netflix used to say. The company's attitude has changed since then. The decision to stop people from sharing their passwords arose from increased competition and dwindling subscriber count. Last year, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. It saw password-sharing as one of the main reasons behind the fall.

Netflix has started sending emails to users who share password

Netflix announced the end of password-sharing in India through a blog post. The move is targeted at people who are sharing their Netflix accounts "outside their households." The company said it will start sending emails to users who share passwords outside the household starting today. The crackdown on password-sharing began in March 2022 in Latin American countries.

People in a household can use Netflix wherever they are

The streaming giant also shared an example of how its email to the users would look like. "Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with-your household," reads Netflix's preview of the email. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are—at home, on the go, on holiday—and take advantage of new features."

Netflix added around 6 million subscribers

Would Netflix's Indian users take kindly to the streaming giant's new policy on password-sharing? The precedent suggests that they will. Per the firm's Q2 earnings results, it added 5.9 million new subscribers. Presently, Netflix has 238 million paying subscribers. The bet seems to have paid off. Netflix had previously said over 100 million households were sharing Netflix accounts.

Netflix household is collection of devices connected to same internet

A Netflix 'household' is a collection of devices connected to the internet at the place you watch Netflix. It can be set up using a TV. All devices that use the same internet connection as the TV will be considered part of the household. People can still share passwords outside their households. However, they will have to pay $7.99 for each additional member.