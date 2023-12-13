'Coraline' to 'Ice Age': Best animated movies on Hulu

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Coraline' to 'Ice Age': Best animated movies on Hulu

By Namrata Ganguly 07:14 pm Dec 13, 202307:14 pm

Must-watch animated movies on Hulu

From heartwarming family adventures to visually stunning masterpieces, Hulu has a curated selection that promises an exciting animated experience for audiences of all ages. With the list below, celebrate the artistry and storytelling magic that animation brings, making your Hulu experience an enchanting escape.

2/6

'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie' (2004)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, directed by Stephen Hillenburg, follows the beloved underwater sponge and his best friend Patrick Star on a quest to retrieve King Neptune's stolen crown. Filled with humor, catchy tunes, and quirky characters, the film brings Bikini Bottom to life in a whimsical adventure that captivates audiences of all ages. SpongeBob's infectious enthusiasm and optimism shine in this entertaining animated feature.

3/6

'Robots' (2005)

In Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha's Robots, Rodney Copperbottom, voiced by Ewan McGregor, sets out to achieve his dream of becoming an inventor in the bustling metropolis of Robot City. Filled with vibrant characters and imaginative landscapes, the film explores themes of friendship, innovation, and the importance of staying true to oneself. It combines humor, heart, and dazzling animation for an entertaining family adventure.

4/6

'Ice Age: The Meltdown' (2006)

Saldanha's Ice Age: The Meltdown continues the prehistoric adventures of Manny, Sid, and Diego. As the ice begins to melt, threatening their valley home, the trio joins forces with new friends on a journey to find safety. Filled with humor, heart, and spectacular animation, the film explores themes of friendship and resilience in the face of changing environments.

5/6

'Alvin and the Chipmunks' (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks, directed by Tim Hill, follows the mischievous trio—Alvin, Simon, and Theodore—chipmunks with a penchant for music. When they come under the care of songwriter Dave Seville, their musical talents skyrocket. Filled with lively humor, catchy tunes, and endearing moments, the film explores the dynamics between the high-pitched rodents and their human companion, creating a family-friendly animated treat.

6/6

'Coraline' (2009)

Coraline, directed by Henry Selick, is a mesmerizing stop-motion animated film based on Neil Gaiman's novel. The story follows Coraline Jones, a curious girl who discovers a parallel world that seems perfect. However, as she explores, she uncovers its dark secrets and faces a sinister "Other Mother." This haunting and visually stunning film combines eerie charm with a compelling narrative.