Written by Namrata Ganguly August 10, 2023

From iconic Hollywood classics like Bullitt or the Fast & Furious franchise to modern adrenaline-pumping films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Hollywood has delivered a wide range of films where cars play a key role. If you are a speed lover or a car enthusiast, let us take you through some top fast-paced Hollywood car movies made over the years.

'Fast & Furious'

Introducing us to the "tuner culture," this franchise is an era, a world in itself for car enthusiasts. The franchise comprises a series of action films that deal with street racing, heists, spies, and family. The first installment, The Fast and the Furious, starring late actor Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, was released in 2001 and the latest, Fast X was released this year.

'Ford v Ferrari'

Ford v Ferrari, the 2019 biographical sports drama film, stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca tasked automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale) to create a race car to compete with a consistently successful Italian racing team. The plot follows this determined group of American and Swedish engineers and designers.

'Mad Max: Fury Road'

The 2015 Australian post-apocalyptic dystopian action film Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. With monstrous trucks, customized humungous cars, and real-life car stunts in a dystopian world, the film is the perfect package for all car lovers. The first installment, Mad Max, was released back in 1979 but watching this will suffice your adrenaline rush.

'Rush'

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl, the 2013 biographical sports film Rush revolves around two Formula One drivers- Briton James Hunt and Austrian Niki Lauda. Hemsworth plays Hunt and Brühl plays Lauda in the film which narrates the story of their merciless rivalry during the 1970s motor-racing season. It garnered positive reviews for the actors' performances and the realistic portrayal of the racing sequences.

'Bullitt'

The 1968 American neo-noir action thriller film Bullitt is one of the first car movies made in Hollywood. The film is touted to feature one of the greatest car chase sequences of all time. Bullitt revolves around an all-guts but no-glory police officer based in San Francisco who is determined to hunt an underworld kingpin who murdered a witness in his protection.

