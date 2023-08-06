Hollywood veteran actor Sharon Farrell (82) dies: Her best projects

Written by Isha Sharma August 06, 2023

Actor Sharon Farrell has died at 82. RIP!

Veteran Hollywood actor Sharon Farrell, who enjoyed an illustrious career in films, TV, and Broadway, is no more. She passed away on May 15 of natural causes at a hospital in Orange County, her son, Chance Boyer, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Although she died in May, the news only emerged on Sunday. In her memory, we revisit some of her most notable projects.

'It's Alive' (1974)

In the science fiction horror film It's Alive, Farrell was the co-lead alongside John P Ryan. She is seen as Lenore Davis, the mother of a monstrous infant who kills nurses and doctors immediately after being born. The Larry Cohen directorial spawned two sequels: It Lives Again and It's Alive III: Island of the Alive in 1978 and 1987, respectively.

'Marlowe' (1969)

Helmed by Paul Bogart, Marlowe (1969) is a neo-noir film based on Raymond Chandler's 1949 novel The Little Sister. While James Garner starred as private detective Philip Marlowe, Farrell played the role of Orfamay Quest, a Kansas-based woman who hires him to search for her missing brother. Bruce Lee, Rita Moreno, and Carroll O'Connor were also part of this Hollywood classic.

'The Young and the Restless' (1991-97)

In 1991, Farrell joined the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, and her association with the series continued till 1997. She played the role of Florence "Flo" Webster, marking her debut daytime television role. Her character comes to Genoa City in 1991, where she lives with her daughter Nina Webster. Following a series of mishappenings, she moves to Los Angeles in 1997.

'Out of the Blue' (1980)

In Out of the Blue, Farrell plays Kathy Barnes, a heroin-addicted woman who is a bad influence on her daughter Cebe, who grows up into a rebellious tomboy. This Dennis Hopper's directorial is reportedly considered a cult classic, and film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum included it in his list of one of the top 15 films of the 1980s. It co-stars Linda Manz and Hopper.

