Air India's latest inflight safety video celebrates Indian dance forms

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Feb 24, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Air India, the Tata Group-backed airline, released a unique inflight safety video called Safety Mudras, highlighting India's diverse classical and folk dance forms, on Friday. The airline explained that Indian classical dance forms and folk art have been used for storytelling and instruction for centuries, and now they are being used to teach inflight safety. This creative idea has quickly gained popularity online, with users praising its originality and elegance.

Next Article

Details

8 diverse Indian dance forms featured in 'Safety Mudras'

The Safety Mudras video combines safety guidelines with various mudras, or dance expressions, from eight different Indian dance styles. These include Bharatanatyam (Tamil Nadu), Bihu (Assam), Kathak (Uttar Pradesh), Kathakali and Mohiniyattam (Kerala), Odissi (Odisha), Ghoomar (Rajasthan), and Giddha (Punjab). Each dance form demonstrates a specific set of instructions, offering passengers essential information in a culturally immersive way. The video was innovatively designed to captivate viewers while showcasing the richness of Indian culture.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the clip here

Collaborations

Air India collaborated with Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan

Air India collaborated with poet-writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, musician Shankar Mahadevan, and film director Bharat Bala to create the inflight safety video. Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said, "As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity to travelers around the world."

Reactions

'You stole my heart': Citizens positively respond to the video

Initially, Safety Mudras will be available on Air India's new Airbus A350 aircraft, which features cutting-edge inflight entertainment screens. The airline plans to gradually introduce the safety video on other aircraft in its fleet. Social media users have responded positively to the video, with one user saying, "Dear Air India, you just stole my heart," and another commenting, "Classy! Garba was missing, though."

Rebranding

Rebranding efforts following acquisition by Tata Group

In August 2023, Air India introduced a revamped logo as part of its rebranding initiative following the acquisition by Tata Group in January 2022. The new "The Vista" logo offers a contemporary interpretation over the iconic Maharaja mascot. It also replaced the former logo, a red swan adorned with an orange Konark Chakra. Originally founded as Tata Airlines by the esteemed Indian industrialist JRD Tata in 1932, Air India's comprehensive rebranding effort symbolizes a significant chapter in its ongoing evolution.