PhonePe hack: How to reset your UPI PIN in minutes
What's the story
Updating your UPI PIN in the PhonePe app on an Android device is an easy and important step to secure your transactions.
If you have forgotten your existing UPI PIN or simply wish to change it for better security, this guide provides clear instructions for each step.
By following these steps, you can help protect your financial transactions.
Process
Step-by-step process for changing UPI PIN
Launch the PhonePe app and sign in.
Tap your profile photo, then tap "Bank Accounts."
Select the bank account you want to update.
Tap "Reset" or "Change" next to "UPI PIN."
Enter the last six digits of your debit card and its expiration date. If there's no expiration, enter 00/49.
Enter the OTP sent to your mobile.
Create a new UPI PIN, reenter it for verification, and tap "Confirm."
Tips
Additional security tips
To ensure maximum security in your PhonePe transactions, regularly update your UPI PIN and refrain from using easily guessable numbers such as birth dates or sequences.
If you ever feel your UPI PIN has been compromised or revealed, immediately change it and report the issue to PhonePe customer support.
Remember, never share your UPI PIN or OTP with anyone, no matter the situation, to maintain account safety.