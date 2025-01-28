Guard your DP with Facebook's smart security trick for Android
What's the story
In a time when digital privacy is more important than ever, Facebook offers a feature called Profile Picture Guard to help protect your profile photo from misuse or unwanted sharing.
If you're worried about the privacy of your profile picture on Facebook, particularly when using an Android device, this step-by-step guide will show you how to activate the Profile Picture Guard feature with ease.
Activation steps
Enabling the shield for your profile photo
To enable the Profile Picture Guard on Android, open the Facebook app and navigate to your profile.
Tap your profile photo to open it. Underneath, choose "Turn On Profile Picture Guard."
Confirm when prompted. A blue shield icon will now appear around your profile photo, indicating the guard is enabled.
Design addition
Adding an extra layer with design overlay
Facebook's Profile Picture Guard now lets you protect your profile photo in style.
After enabling it, simply select "Add Frame" to apply a trendy design overlay from Facebook's curated options.
This prevents unwanted sharing and tagging by non-friends and activates screenshot protection on Android devices, all while adding a touch of personal flair.