Instagram's hidden feature every Android user needs to know
What's the story
Instagram's "Focus Mode" is a game-changer for Android users aiming to elevate their portrait photography.
This feature mimics the depth-of-field effect seen in professional photos, artfully blurring the background while keeping the subject in sharp focus.
Perfect for seasoned Instagrammers and newbies alike, learning to use Focus Mode can dramatically improve your portraits with just a few taps.
Getting started
Step-by-step guide to using Focus mode
Before you get started with taking portraits, make sure your Instagram app is updated.
This feature is currently only available on select Android devices, and you'll need the latest version of the app from the Google Play Store.
Once you're updated, open the camera by swiping right from anywhere in the feed or tap on your profile picture in the Stories row.
Focus and shoot
Capturing your masterpiece
Swipe along until you see Focus Mode nestled between Boomerang and Rewind.
Tap it, point your camera at a person.
The app will say "Find a face," which means it's ready to blur everything but your subject.
Then, just tap once for a photo or hold down to record a video.
Note: This mode is designed for people, so stick with human subjects for the best results.
Final touches
Enhancing and sharing your portrait
After snapping your shot in Focus Mode, Instagram provides filters, stickers, and text options to customize your portrait.
These enhancements can be made before sending your content as a direct message or adding it to your story.
Plus, you can save these captures directly to your device, allowing you to share them on other platforms or add them to your feed at a later time.