In a dramatic turn of events in French history, officer Dreyfus was wrongfully accused of treason based on questionable evidence, leading to his public humiliation and life imprisonment.

However, the discovery of new evidence implicating another officer, Major Esterhazy, and the public accusation of a military cover-up by author Emile Zola, stirred controversy.

Despite a second guilty verdict, Dreyfus was eventually pardoned and exonerated in 1906, ending a divisive chapter in France's past. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netanyahu described the ruling as antisemitic

What is 'Dreyfus trial,' making headlines after Netanyahu's arrest warrant

By Chanshimla Varah 12:28 pm Nov 22, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes. Netanyahu described the ruling as "antisemitic" and compared it to a "modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way." The Dreyfus Affair, a political scandal that tore France apart in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, centered around Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery captain who was falsely accused of treason in 1894.

Trial aftermath

Dreyfus's conviction and public humiliation

The accusation of treason came after a French spy discovered a torn letter at the German Embassy in Paris, which allegedly bore handwriting similar to Dreyfus's. Dreyfus was then court-martialed, convicted of treason, and sentenced to life imprisonment on Devil's Island in French Guiana. After his conviction, he was subjected to a public humiliation ceremony in Paris where his insignia was ripped off his uniform and his sword broken.

Plot twist

New evidence emerges, implicating another officer

Dreyfus was paraded as a traitor amid shouts of "Death to Judas, death to the Jew" from the crowd. In 1896, newly appointed head of the army's intelligence unit, Georges Picquart, found evidence that suggested the involvement of another officer, Major Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy. Despite the revelation, Picquart was discouraged by his superiors and transferred to North Africa before being imprisoned. Nevertheless, rumors about Esterhazy's guilt started to spread.

Public accusation

Zola's open letter "J'Accuse...!" accuses military of cover-up

In 1898, he was court-martialed but was quickly acquitted and fled France. After Esterhazy's acquittal, famous author Emile Zola published an open letter, "J'Accuse...! ", in a French newspaper. In the letter, Zola defended Dreyfus and accused the military of covering up the incident. Due to his daring accusations, Zola was convicted of libel but escaped to England before returning to France.

Final verdict

Dreyfus's 2nd trial and eventual exoneration

The Dreyfus Affair divided France deeply on lines of politics, religion, and national identity. In 1899, Dreyfus was subjected to a second court-martial and once again found guilty. However, he was pardoned by the French president days later. It was only in 1906 that Dreyfus was exonerated and reinstated in the army, closing this tumultuous chapter in French history.