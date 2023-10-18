5 must-watch courtroom documentaries

By Namrata Ganguly 05:30 pm Oct 18, 2023

In the riveting world of legal and courtroom documentaries, real-life dramas unfold within the hallowed halls of justice. They offer a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of the legal system, human behavior, and the pursuit of truth. These below-listed documentaries delve into the intricate web of evidence, ethics, and moral dilemmas that make the legal world a compelling and sometimes harrowing arena.

'Depp V Heard' (2023)

Depp V Heard delves deep into one of Hollywood's most sensational legal battles, the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. This film provides an insider's look at the tumultuous relationship between the two actors, allegations of abuse, and the subsequent high-profile trial. Featuring interviews and exclusive footage, it offers a comprehensive exploration of the complex and controversial case that captivated the world.

'Balancing the Scales' (2016)

Balancing the Scales delves into the experiences of women lawyers in the United States. Through candid interviews and personal stories of over 40 women advocates from five generations including prominent civil rights attorney Gloria Allred and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg, the film highlights the challenges and discrimination women in the legal profession have faced while striving for equality.

'O.J.: Made in America' (2016)

Directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America explores the life and trial of OJ Simpson, a former NFL superstar accused of murder. It traces Simpson's rise to fame, the complexities of race, and the legal drama that captivated the nation. With profound insight and historical context, it examines broader societal issues surrounding celebrity, race, and justice in America.

'Making a Murderer' (2015-2018)

The Primetime Emmy-winning documentary Making a Murderer is a gripping true-crime documentary series that examines the convoluted case of Steven Avery, a man wrongfully convicted of a crime, only to be accused of murder upon his release. With meticulous research and compelling storytelling shot over 10 years, it raises questions about the criminal justice system's flaws and the complexities of truth and justice.

'The Case Against 8' (2014)

The Case Against 8 chronicles the legal battle to overturn California's Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in the state. Through intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it offers a compelling look at the human stories behind the landmark court case. It explores the complexities of civil rights, love, and equality, making it a moving and important documentary for our times.