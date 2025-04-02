Mindful doodling can actually improve your focus. Here's how
Mindful doodling is a simple yet effective technique to boost focus and concentration.
By indulging in this activity, you can channel your thoughts and eliminate distractions.
The practice involves drawing repetitive patterns or shapes, which calms mind and improves attention span.
Here are five ways to include mindful doodling in your routine to boost focus.
Space setup
Create a dedicated doodling space
Setting up a dedicated space for doodling can create a sense of routine.
The space should be free from distractions and stocked with appropriate materials such as paper and pens.
A dedicated spot encourages you to practice regularly, making it easier to incorporate mindful doodling into your day.
Pattern selection
Use simple patterns for relaxation
Selecting simple patterns like circles or lines to doodle on can make the whole process much more relaxing.
These repetitive designs require very little cognitive effort, which lets your mind settle into a calm state while you still focus on the act.
This simplicity in pattern choice is the key to making doodling a meditative exercise. It keeps you focused, without any effort.
Time management
Set time limits for each session
Setting aside specific time-slots for your doodling sessions can easily incorporate this practice into your daily routine, making sure it doesn't clash with other responsibilities.
Choosing short periods, between five to 10 minutes, can really boost your focus and concentration levels.
This way, you can enjoy the benefits of mindful doodling without taking too much time from your schedule, making it an effective attention span booster.
Breathing technique
Combine doodling with deep breathing
By adding deep breathing exercises into your doodling sessions, you can amplify the overall benefits of this mindful practice.
As you concentrate on drawing, consciously take slow, deep breaths in and release them out.
This trick helps tremendously lower stress levels, while also increasing your mental clarity.
The combo of focused drawing and controlled breathing makes a powerful duo for enhancing concentration and maintaining calm.
Reflection practice
Reflect on your doodles regularly
Taking time to reflect on your completed doodles lets you see any patterns or themes that develop over time.
Not only does this reflection give you insight into your thought processes, but it also reinforces the habit of mindful observation, giving your focus an additional boost.