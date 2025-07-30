'The Challenge: World Championship' season 2 trailer teases intense competition

New season promises even tougher challenges and more drama

Get ready for wild tasks like scaling Bangkok skyscrapers, swimming with sharks in the Bahamas, and facing live scorpions in Thailand.

Each episode ends with a tense "Killer Question," where the slowest team risks going home.

Brian Cox is back as The Controller, keeping an eye (and some pressure) on everyone from afar.

The show's lineup is more diverse this season, promising plenty of new dynamics as teams compete for the top prize.