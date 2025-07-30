Next Article
'The Challenge: World Championship' season 2 trailer teases intense competition
The James Bond-inspired reality show is back for a second season, landing on Prime Video August 22.
This time, eight British pairs will race around the world, taking on even tougher challenges in hopes of winning £1 million.
New season promises even tougher challenges and more drama
Get ready for wild tasks like scaling Bangkok skyscrapers, swimming with sharks in the Bahamas, and facing live scorpions in Thailand.
Each episode ends with a tense "Killer Question," where the slowest team risks going home.
Brian Cox is back as The Controller, keeping an eye (and some pressure) on everyone from afar.
The show's lineup is more diverse this season, promising plenty of new dynamics as teams compete for the top prize.