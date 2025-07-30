Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's 'Vada Chennai 2' is back on track
The long-awaited team-up between director Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR is officially back on track, with filming for STR 49 set to kick off in mid-September 2023.
Earlier rumors about the project being shelved due to money troubles have been put to rest, so fans can look forward to a fresh chapter that continues the story from Vada Chennai.
Expect some fun cameos too—director Nelson Dilipkumar and actors Kavin and Manikandan are set to appear.
Andrea, Kishore to return from 'Vada Chennai'
To keep things moving, Silambarasan has agreed to a profit-sharing deal instead of a fixed fee.
A teaser that was shot earlier will drop alongside Coolie on August 14, giving everyone an early taste.
Plus, familiar faces Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore are returning from Vada Chennai, making sure the story flows smoothly into this next installment.