Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's 'Vada Chennai 2' is back on track Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

The long-awaited team-up between director Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR is officially back on track, with filming for STR 49 set to kick off in mid-September 2023.

Earlier rumors about the project being shelved due to money troubles have been put to rest, so fans can look forward to a fresh chapter that continues the story from Vada Chennai.

Expect some fun cameos too—director Nelson Dilipkumar and actors Kavin and Manikandan are set to appear.