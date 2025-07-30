Swasika Vijay-led 'Vasanthi's OTT release date is out
Vasanthi, a Malayalam film led by Swasika Vijay, is making its OTT debut soon on Manorama Max.
The movie first premiered at the 2021 International Film Festival of Kerala and picked up several big wins at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards in 2019, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.
About the film
Vasanthi dives into how male dominance shapes the main character's life after she leaves home.
It's a raw, honest look at her journey, with performances from Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Madhu Umalayalam, and Harilal alongside Vijay.
Where to watch it
You'll find Vasanthi streaming on Manorama Max as part of its growing Malayalam movie lineup—right next to titles like Samshayam and Super Zindagi (dropping August 1).
The platform offers a variety of fresh Malayalam releases.