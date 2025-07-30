Swasika Vijay-led 'Vasanthi's OTT release date is out Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Vasanthi, a Malayalam film led by Swasika Vijay, is making its OTT debut soon on Manorama Max.

The movie first premiered at the 2021 International Film Festival of Kerala and picked up several big wins at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards in 2019, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.