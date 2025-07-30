'Angammal' to 'Bad Girl': Tamil films spotlighted at IFFM 2025

Other Tamil titles in the race

"Bad Girl," produced by Vetri Maaran and directed by Varsha Bharath, follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman) as she faces adulthood pressures—grabbing nominations for both lead actress and director.

The lineup also includes Vani Subramanian's "Cinema Pe Cinema," a tribute to India's single-screen theaters; "Little Jaffna," which explores Tamil life in Paris; and the heartfelt short "Farewell" about friendship.

This year's festival is all about bold stories and fresh voices from Tamil filmmakers.