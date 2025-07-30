Sunny Deol to headline big-budget action thriller with Excel Entertainment

Deol's lineup for 2025

Deol is excited to be a part of this high-budget action thriller and can't wait to work with the team.

He'll take on a larger-than-life role packed with drama.

Plus, 2025 is shaping up to be huge for him—he's got Border 2 releasing in January 2026 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, and he'll play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: Part One during Diwali 2026.

If you're into action or curious about Deol's comeback streak, this lineup is worth watching.

