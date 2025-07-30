Next Article
Sunny Deol to headline big-budget action thriller with Excel Entertainment
Sunny Deol is all set to headline a big-budget action thriller with Excel Entertainment, marking his first-ever project with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house.
The film kicks off in December 2025 and will be directed by newcomer Balaji.
Deol's lineup for 2025
Deol is excited to be a part of this high-budget action thriller and can't wait to work with the team.
He'll take on a larger-than-life role packed with drama.
Plus, 2025 is shaping up to be huge for him—he's got Border 2 releasing in January 2026 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, and he'll play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: Part One during Diwali 2026.
If you're into action or curious about Deol's comeback streak, this lineup is worth watching.
