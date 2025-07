'War 2': First song 'Aavan Jaavan' releases tomorrow Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

The first track from War 2, "Aavan Jaavan," drops July 31, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in a romantic vibe.

With Arijit Singh on vocals and Pritam composing, the song—shot in Italy—looks set to bring some extra feels to the movie.