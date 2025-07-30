'Son of Sardaar 2' heads to theaters this Friday

After its eight-week run in cinemas, Son of Sardaar 2 lands on Netflix in early October. The cast features Devgn alongside Mrunal Thakur , Ravi Kishan (stepping in for Sanjay Dutt during UK shoots), Sanjay Mishra, and a special posthumous appearance by Mukul Dev.

Casting curveballs during production

The film faced some casting curveballs: Sanjay Dutt couldn't shoot in the UK due to visa issues but still appears in Indian scenes.

Vijay Raaz was also dropped during production—proving even big sequels have their share of surprises.