Tsunami warning issued for US west coast after Alaska quake
A tsunami advisory is in effect from California to Alaska and Hawaii after a massive 8.7 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29, 2025.
Waves could potentially impact Hawaii and California, prompting evacuations, beach closures, and plenty of nerves for locals.
Authorities warn people to stay away from beaches
Even smaller tsunami waves can cause serious flooding, knock people off their feet, and sweep away cars along low-lying coastlines.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from beaches until it's safe.
The warning also covers some famous oceanfront homes—think Oprah in Maui, DiCaprio in Malibu, Aniston in Montecito—reminding us that natural disasters don't play favorites.
Stay safe out there!