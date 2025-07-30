Tsunami warning issued for US west coast after Alaska quake

Authorities warn people to stay away from beaches

Even smaller tsunami waves can cause serious flooding, knock people off their feet, and sweep away cars along low-lying coastlines.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from beaches until it's safe.

The warning also covers some famous oceanfront homes—think Oprah in Maui, DiCaprio in Malibu, Aniston in Montecito—reminding us that natural disasters don't play favorites.

Stay safe out there!