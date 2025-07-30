'Mickey 17,' 'Love Hurts': Hollywood movies coming to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

More about the films and their release dates

On August 7, catch Mickey 17 (sci-fi adventure with Robert Pattinson as a clone on an icy planet) and Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan stars as an ex-hitman turned realtor).

Then on August 11, Drop lands with a tense thriller about a mom getting creepy texts, plus Dog Man—a fun DreamWorks animated superhero flick based on Dav Pilkey's books.