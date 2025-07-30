Next Article
'Mickey 17,' 'Love Hurts': Hollywood movies coming to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar
JioHotstar is bringing a fresh batch of Hollywood movies in August 2025, covering sci-fi, action comedy, thrillers, and animation.
All titles will stream on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium—so you've got options.
More about the films and their release dates
On August 7, catch Mickey 17 (sci-fi adventure with Robert Pattinson as a clone on an icy planet) and Love Hurts (Ke Huy Quan stars as an ex-hitman turned realtor).
Then on August 11, Drop lands with a tense thriller about a mom getting creepy texts, plus Dog Man—a fun DreamWorks animated superhero flick based on Dav Pilkey's books.
Streaming options
All four films will be available to stream directly on JioHotstar or via OTTplay Premium.