Meet the cop who doubles as an actor

From 'Eken Babu' to 'Nastonir': His filmography

Sanyal's filmography keeps growing, with parts in Manob Jamin, Jakher Dhan, and the upcoming Bela Bose alongside Rituparna Sengupta.

He pops up on TV too (Jagatdhatri, Katha) and is active on streaming platforms with series like Nastonir.

Up next: Promoter Bodhi with Swastika Mukherjee—proof that he keeps pushing the boundaries of both his careers.