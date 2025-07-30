Next Article
Meet the cop who doubles as an actor
Aloke Sanyal isn't your typical police officer—when he's not in uniform, he's busy acting in films like Eken Babu and Dasham Avatar, plus OTT shows such as Sampurna 2 and Aabar Rajniti.
He's found a way to blend his day job with his passion for storytelling, showing you really can chase more than one dream.
From 'Eken Babu' to 'Nastonir': His filmography
Sanyal's filmography keeps growing, with parts in Manob Jamin, Jakher Dhan, and the upcoming Bela Bose alongside Rituparna Sengupta.
He pops up on TV too (Jagatdhatri, Katha) and is active on streaming platforms with series like Nastonir.
Up next: Promoter Bodhi with Swastika Mukherjee—proof that he keeps pushing the boundaries of both his careers.