Weird rules that must be followed at the Met Gala

Written by Apurva P Apr 26, 2023, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Did you know about these strict rules inside the Met Gala?

With less than a week left for the grand and glamorous fashion spectacle of 2023, Met Gala, you must be eager to know all about this most sought-after event. This year the gala honors the late designer with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." While it is all pomp and show to the outside world, guests must adhere to some strict rules.

No selfie zone

While posing and getting photographed is one of the main attractions of the red carpet, it would be surprising to know that the use of phones is forbidden inside. The rule was enforced in 2015 after celebrities spent the majority of their time on phones clicking photographs. Since then, the use of phones and social media is not allowed inside the museum.

Strict food menu

Celebrities attending the event are treated to a cocktail dinner later. During the meal, neither onion nor garlic is served as a measure to avoid bad breath among guests. Additionally, parsley and other herbs that might get stuck in guests' teeth are also off the menu. Similarly, bruschetta is not offered to attendees to avoid food spillages on extravagant ensembles. Such strictness for fashion!

Age restriction

In 2018, a new age restriction for the event was revealed. As per this, celebrities under the age of 18 are barred from attending the event. 16-year-old model Maddie Ziegler while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 stated that she could not attend the event as she was not old enough. Reportedly, the event is not appropriate for underaged people.

No smoking

This rule came into place after celebrities Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson were photographed smoking in the bathroom at the 2017 Met Gala. Following the incident, the board members expressed their resentment over guests smoking at the event, stating that it was "disrespectful to the art collection." For the 2018 event, guests were strictly informed that it was "illegal to smoke in the museum."

Specific seating arrangements

All guests must have a clear view of the stage, have fun, and make meaningful connections at the event. "We try and think a lot about sight lines and where people have sat in the past. And we try to make sure someone isn't staring into the eyes of a former flame," Eaddy Kiernan, this year's organizer of the gala, told Vogue.

A great deal of 'power brokering' goes into seating plan

Sylvana Ward Durrett, Vogue's director of special projects, revealed, "A lot of thought goes into who sits next to who, if they sat together last year if they've sat next to each other at other events, so much goes into it, it's shocking."