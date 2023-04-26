Lifestyle

Avoid these tourist mistakes when visiting Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan's breathtaking natural scenery has made it a popular tourist destination. However, it is important to avoid the usual mistakes that travelers often make in unfamiliar places like these. Here we will discuss common mistakes visitors might make in Kyrgyzstan, and provide useful tips to ensure you make the most of your trip. Read on to know the don'ts of traveling to Kyrgyzstan.

Don't disrespect bread

Bread holds great significance in Kyrgyz culture and is considered sacred. It is believed that bread embodies the spirit of hard work and represents sustenance and prosperity. Thus, it is considered impolite to place bread on the ground or throw it away as it shows disrespect towards this sacred food. Leftover bread is often fed to animals as a sign of respect.

Don't ask locals for navigation

Avoid asking locals for the time or distance to your destination. According to their beliefs, sharing this information could attract unexpected difficulties on the road. The locals think that knowing the time and distance might lead to an unpleasant journey. So, it is better to rely on navigation tools and maps to plan your trip rather than risk bad luck.

Don't expect personal space in Kyrgyzstan

While talking to locals, you may want to back away, but they will come closer to you again because that's how they're used to conversing. It might seem awkward and unusual but don't take it personally. Kyrgyz families typically live with over five to six people in limited spaces, so personal space isn't something they are familiar with.

Don't be offended by the handshaking norms

Don't be surprised if you don't receive a handshake, especially if you are a woman. Men usually shake hands with each other to greet and say goodbye. Women are not usually involved in handshaking, however, if a man extends his hand, the woman should shake it. So, don't be offended if you don't get a handshake as a woman, it's just the cultural norm.

Don't refuse an offer of food or drink

Kyrgyz people are known for their hospitality and generosity. If a local offers you food or drink, it is considered impolite to refuse the offer. In fact, it is an excellent opportunity to try the local cuisine and experience the culture firsthand. So, embrace the offer with gratitude, and enjoy the delicious flavors and spices that the country has to offer.