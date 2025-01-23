Daniel Craig's 'Queer' to arrive on MUBI on this date
What's the story
Luca Guadagnino's critically acclaimed film Queer, starring Daniel Craig in the lead, will premiere on MUBI on January 31.
The movie has been praised at various film festivals and is a major awards contender.
The film is an adaptation of William S. Burroughs's book of the same name and also stars Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville.
Storyline
'Queer' plot and character details revealed
Queer is set in the 1950s and revolves around the life of William Lee, an American expatriate living in Mexico City, played by Craig (56).
His character lives a lonely life with little to no interaction with the people in his neighborhood.
The story takes a twist when he meets Eugene Allerton, played by Starkey (31), a former soldier living abroad.
This gives Lee hope to find an intimate bond.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
"I’m not a difficult man to get along with…"— MUBI India (@mubiindia) January 22, 2025
Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Luca Guadagnino's profoundly dreamy QUEER streams exclusively from January 31. A MUBI Release. pic.twitter.com/dOjLmn5coQ
Craig's statement
Craig and Guadagnino's opinion on the film's theme
Speaking about the film's subject, Craig earlier told TIME, "I'm fascinated by the artifice of masculinity."
"The way in is to think about the way men are perceived and how they can present themselves."
The director added, "It's a queer movie because it can afford to be absolutely specific and bombastic in its own ways, and at the same time, it encompasses and communicates feelings that we have all gone through in our lives."