What's the story

Incarcerated music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his accuser Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media Group—the parent company of NewsNation.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (US local time) in the Southern District of New York.

Combs alleges that the defendants intentionally made up and exaggerated false accusations against him to make money, which caused him financial and reputational damage.