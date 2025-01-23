Diddy files $50M defamation suit against accuser, 'NewsNation'
What's the story
Incarcerated music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his accuser Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell, and Nexstar Media Group—the parent company of NewsNation.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (US local time) in the Southern District of New York.
Combs alleges that the defendants intentionally made up and exaggerated false accusations against him to make money, which caused him financial and reputational damage.
Disputed claims
Combs's legal team refuted allegations of sexual assault tapes
The lawsuit emphasizes Burgess's allegation that he had videos of Combs "involved in the sexual assault of celebrities and minors."
These allegations were shared with multiple news outlets, including NewsNation.
However, Combs's legal team has refuted these allegations, claiming that the alleged tapes do not exist and that claims of their existence by Mitchell and Burgess "were either knowingly blatant falsehoods or recklessly false statements."
Unfounded allegations
Combs's attorneys denied any connection with Burgess
Burgess also reportedly alleged that Kim Porter, Combs's ex and mother of four of his kids who died in 2018, had handed him a copy of her memoir and videos of Combs "sexually assaulting inebriated celebrities and minors."
However, Combs's legal team maintains that there is no link between Burgess and their client or his family.
They have also dismissed the memoir as "fake," "offensive," and "a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."
Media involvement
Lawsuit accuses 'NewsNation' of broadcasting false allegations
The lawsuit also names NewsNation in the defamation case, accusing the network of airing a segment in late September where Mitchell allegedly "falsely stated" that tapes showing Combs in compromising situations with other celebrities had been leaked across Hollywood.
The court documents allege that NewsNation did not investigate these allegations and failed to contact Combs's representatives for comment before airing the segment.
Legal response
'Pathetic ploy to silence victims': Mitchell on Combs's lawsuit
Responding to the lawsuit, Mitchell told PEOPLE, "This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims. Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him."
"I look forward to countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit for this frivolous and meritless filing."