Not 'Doomsday,' Benedict Cumberbatch will return in 'Secret Wars'
What's the story
Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Doctor Strange, has confirmed his return to the franchise.
In a recent interview with Variety, he revealed that his character won't be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."
However, he confirmed that fans will see Doctor Strange in its sequel Secret Wars.
"He's quite central to where things might go," the actor said.
Role changes
Cumberbatch's role affected by Jonathan Majors's exit from MCU
Cumberbatch also revealed that his character's arc in the MCU was changed because of Jonathan Majors's exit as Kang.
The original plan for Doomsday, originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, featured Doctor Strange.
However, after Majors's exit, those plans were thrown out and Strange will now be absent from Doomsday before returning in Secret Wars.
Speculations abound
'Doctor Strange 2' ending left fans speculating about character's future
The ending of Doctor Strange 2 fueled speculation about the future of Cumberbatch's character.
The film ended with an introduction to Charlize Theron's Clea, who seemingly tore open the multiverse in front of Doctor Strange.
Since then, both beloved characters have been missing from the MCU, making fans curious about their possible return.
'Doctor Strange 3'
The actor provided updates on 'Doctor Strange 3'
Cumberbatch also spoke about the possibility of Doctor Strange 3.
He said, "They are very open to discussing where we go next."
"Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He's a very rich character to play."
"He's a complex, contradictory, troubled human who's got these extraordinary abilities, so there's potent stuff to mess about with."
Directorial approach
Russo Brothers's strategy for upcoming Avengers films
The Russo Brothers, who are directing the next two Avengers films, are known for their strategic division of the MCU's vast cast.
In their previous works, characters like Hawkeye and Ant-Man were missing from Infinity War but subsequently played significant roles in Endgame.
Avengers: Doomsday will release on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere on May 7, 2027.