What's the story

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Doctor Strange, has confirmed his return to the franchise.

In a recent interview with Variety, he revealed that his character won't be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

However, he confirmed that fans will see Doctor Strange in its sequel Secret Wars.

"He's quite central to where things might go," the actor said.