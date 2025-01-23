What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa's upcoming film I'm Not an Actor will have its global premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California this March, reported Variety.

Produced by Mumba Devi Motion Pictures, it is directed by Aditya Kripalani.

The Hindi and English-language drama follows a disheartened actor in Mumbai who spends a day teaching acting over video calls to a "depressed recently retired banker" in Frankfurt.