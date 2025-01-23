'Deadpool 2' director in talks to direct 'Ocean's 14': Report
What's the story
David Leitch, the director of The Fall Guy and Bullet Train, is reportedly in talks to direct Warner Bros.'s next, Ocean's 14, per The InSneider.
The fourth installment of the beloved Ocean's Eleven franchise is being produced under George Clooney's Smokehouse banner.
Clooney is expected to reprise his role along with Brad Pitt, who previously worked with Leitch on Bullet Train.
Franchise history
'Ocean's 14' will follow a successful trilogy and spinoff
The original Ocean's trilogy, directed by Steven Soderbergh, starred Clooney and Pitt with Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck etc.
The heist series started in 2001 with Ocean's Eleven, a critical and commercial success that earned over $450 million worldwide.
It was followed by Ocean's Twelve in 2004 ($362 million) and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007 ($311 million).
A female-led spinoff, Ocean's 8, was released in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock as Clooney's character Danny Ocean's sister.
Franchise expansion
Leitch's 'Ocean's 14' is separate from other franchise expansions
Leitch's involvement in Ocean's 14 is different from other reported franchise expansions.
Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are rumored to be reuniting for an Ocean's Eleven prequel film set in 1960s Europe, directed by Jay Roach and written by Carrie Solomon.
Moreover, apart from possibly directing Ocean's 14, Leitch boasts an impressive directorial portfolio with John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw.
Future plans
Clooney hinted at another 'Ocean's' film in 2023
In a 2023 interview with Uproxx, Clooney hinted at the possibility of another Ocean's film.
He said, "We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."
This indicates plans for Ocean's 14 were already underway two years ago.