What's the story

David Leitch, the director of The Fall Guy and Bullet Train, is reportedly in talks to direct Warner Bros.'s next, Ocean's 14, per The InSneider.

The fourth installment of the beloved Ocean's Eleven franchise is being produced under George Clooney's Smokehouse banner.

Clooney is expected to reprise his role along with Brad Pitt, who previously worked with Leitch on Bullet Train.