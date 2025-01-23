'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal joins Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Jon Bernthal, known for The Punisher and The Bear, has joined Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, reported Deadline.
This brings yet another actor to an already star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Matt Damon, among others.
Production details
'The Odyssey' production to begin in February
Production for The Odyssey will begin in February.
This will be Nolan's second feature film with Universal, after the success of his Oscar-winning directorial venture Oppenheimer.
Reportedly, the budget for The Odyssey is among the highest ever spent on a Nolan-directed film, on par with The Dark Knight Rises.
Technological innovation
'The Odyssey' to feature new IMAX technology
Universal Pictures recently confirmed The Odyssey will hit IMAX screens in July 2026.
The film is touted as a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."
This will be the first time Homer's foundational saga will come to life on IMAX screens, with a worldwide release scheduled for July 17, 2026.
Character mystery
Bernthal's character in 'The Odyssey' remains undisclosed
Despite the casting announcement, it remains unclear what role Bernthal will play in The Odyssey.
The film is an adaptation of Homer's 8th-century BCE epic poem narrating the story of Odysseus and his epic journey home after the Trojan War.
Meanwhile, Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as Frank Castle in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.