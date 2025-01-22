What's the story

Varun Kulkarni, an actor known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, is battling a severe kidney disease in a Mumbai hospital.

His friend and fellow theater artist Roshaan Shetty recently took to Instagram to share an update on Kulkarni's health, recently.

Apart from updating the actor's condition, Shetty also appealed for financial help from their colleagues and fans.