'Dunki' actor Varun battles 'severe' kidney ailment; friend seeks help
What's the story
Varun Kulkarni, an actor known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, is battling a severe kidney disease in a Mumbai hospital.
His friend and fellow theater artist Roshaan Shetty recently took to Instagram to share an update on Kulkarni's health, recently.
Apart from updating the actor's condition, Shetty also appealed for financial help from their colleagues and fans.
Health update
Kulkarni's health condition and financial struggles
Shetty shared a few pictures of Kulkarni in the hospital, getting dialysis. He wrote, "My dear friend and theater co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues."
"Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2-3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits."
Financial struggles
Shetty highlighted Kulkarni's financial challenges and resilience
Further highlighting Kulkarni's financial struggles, Shetty said the actor has been a self-made person since he lost his parents at a young age.
He wrote, "Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being."
"However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever."
Fundraising initiative
Fundraising efforts for Kulkarni's medical expenses
Shetty has started a fundraising campaign to help Kulkarni during this difficult time. He requested those who know Kulkarni or his partner Rhea personally to send their contributions directly to them.
For others, he has created a Ketto link for easy donations.
"Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference," Shetty wrote in his post, stressing that even sharing the message could help reach more people.
Kulkarni has also been a part of Scam 1992 and The Family Man.